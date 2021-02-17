VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,107. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

