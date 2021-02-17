Vid (VI) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Vid token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 267.1% higher against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $389,604.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,048 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars.

