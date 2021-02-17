VideoCoin Hits Market Cap of $19.17 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 38% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 81.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

