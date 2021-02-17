VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $38.32 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00886959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.05 or 0.04934287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015902 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032263 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

