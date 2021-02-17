VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.35 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

