VIG (VIG) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. VIG has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4,858.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,321.11 or 0.04452588 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003622 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,861,093 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.