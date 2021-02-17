Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to announce sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $92.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $214.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.58 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $333.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,120 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,047 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

