Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.75

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

About Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

