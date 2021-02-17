Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $358.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.80 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $784.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

