Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) (ASX:VRT) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) (ASX:VRT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Kate Munnings 204,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd.

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. The company provides fertility clinics and diagnostics and pathology, as well as day hospital services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Health Limited (VRT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.