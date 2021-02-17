Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 8,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,065. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

