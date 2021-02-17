Vista Outdoor (VSTO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO):

2/12/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

