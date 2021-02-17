VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 5.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 873,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,601,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

