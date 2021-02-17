VivoPower International (VVPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VVPR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

