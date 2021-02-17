Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $91,920.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 704,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,582. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.