Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $45.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $40.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $214.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.10 million to $223.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.66 million, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $252.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $181,600.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,772 shares of company stock worth $5,266,400. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

