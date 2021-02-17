Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen Sells 3,953 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $181,600.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VCRA stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. 704,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

