Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

VWAGY opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

