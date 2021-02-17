Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) Trading 15.4% Higher

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.48 ($6.45) and last traded at €5.48 ($6.45). 131,627 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.75 ($5.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.84.

Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion segments. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, industrial trucks, agriculture and construction machinery, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Voltabox AG (VBX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltabox AG (VBX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.