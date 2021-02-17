Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.
Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.99. 61,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.
Featured Article: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.