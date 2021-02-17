VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.05

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 17213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a P/E ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

