Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VYGR opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

