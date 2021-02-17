Voyager Token Price Hits $3.71 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00007228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $825.64 million and $7.67 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.