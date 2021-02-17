vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.77. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,323,932 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -2.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

