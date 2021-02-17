vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Up 6.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.84. 4,936,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,047,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

