Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NYSE VMC traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $160.28. 12,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,065. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

