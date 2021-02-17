Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $54,938,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.