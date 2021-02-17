Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. 4,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,065. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $54,938,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

