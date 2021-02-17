Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

VMC stock opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

