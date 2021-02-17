Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)’s stock price rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 609,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 396,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$9.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Vulcan Minerals Inc. (VUL.V) (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for minerals properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property located in central Newfoundland; Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

