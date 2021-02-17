Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.09. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 16,723 shares trading hands.

About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

