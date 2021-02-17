VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 10.6%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. 4,328,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,472,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

