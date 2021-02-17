W Green Pay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $739.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a market cap of $141,751.77 and approximately $739.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.84 or 0.04929401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043393 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

