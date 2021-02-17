W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) & SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Head to Head Contrast

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and W Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -50.54% -352.53% -10.24% W Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and W Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 2.02 $89.48 million $1.58 22.77 W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than W Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and W Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $27.08, suggesting a potential downside of 24.71%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than W Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats W Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc. is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.