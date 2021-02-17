Wagerr Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $20,521.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00013524 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,285,115 coins and its circulating supply is 194,905,501 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

