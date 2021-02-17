Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.74. Walmart posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,858,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.43. The stock has a market cap of $412.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.