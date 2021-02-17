Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,415,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,858,495. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 247,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

