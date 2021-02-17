Waltonchain (WTC) Hits One Day Volume of $18.88 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $76.80 million and $18.88 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.75 or 0.03542599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.