Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $154.07 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $154.07 million and $15.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00294933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.15 or 0.03058418 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.