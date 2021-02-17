Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.49

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and traded as high as $37.82. Want Want China shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 429 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

