Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

