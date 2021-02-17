Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

