Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) were down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 4,436,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 834,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPG shares. Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 845,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

