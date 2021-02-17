Washington Trust Bank Buys 1,074 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,460,000 after purchasing an additional 329,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.65. 23,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.69 and its 200-day moving average is $236.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

