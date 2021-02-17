Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 57,797 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 200,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,761. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

