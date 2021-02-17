Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.61. 10,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.91. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $229.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

