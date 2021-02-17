Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,212. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.