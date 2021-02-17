Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,526. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

