Washington Trust Bank Has $6.80 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,196,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 635.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 123,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.