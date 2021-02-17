Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.20. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.96. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

