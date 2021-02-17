Washington Trust Bank Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

